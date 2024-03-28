Advertisement

Texas: In a shocking incident, an 8-year-old girl died after being violently sucked into a piping at a hotel's swimming pool in Houston.

Identified as Aliyah Lynette Jaico was an avid simmer and was on a vacation with family. Aliyah was swimming in a lazy river at the hotel when she suddenly disappeared at around 4:50 pm and was pulled into a pipe, according to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by her family.

As per the video surveillance accessed by an expert search team found that the little head going down could be seen and never been seen again, so it was obvious that something happened and she never got out of the pool.

The hotel's pipe had recently been repaired. According to the experts, if that pump was wired wrong, it would create the pipe was blowing water out to suck in. CCTV showed that right beside there, there was another pipe with a grate on it, which was to be sucking in as it's a circulation pump.

Aliyah's mom wanted to see the surveillance video, but the hotel refused to reveal it.

Reports suggest that Aliyah drowned and suffered from “mechanical asphyxiation."

Miller said that it appears that it was probably malfunctioning because of the open pope and she ended up in but was supposed to be pushing water out.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the hotel and its parent companies for 'gross negligence.' The family has sought over $1 million (Rs 8.33 crore) in damages.

