Updated April 11th, 2024 at 00:43 IST

Texas Woman Undergoes 'Aggressive' Chemo Only to Find Out She Never Had Cancer

A year on, Lisa Monk from Texas is still suffering from the mental, physical and financial fallout of her false cancer diagnosis.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A Texas woman found out she did not have cancer after two rounds of chemotherapy.
A Texas woman found out she did not have cancer after two rounds of chemotherapy.
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
A sudden cancer diagnosis, to say the least, can be a life-changing development for anyone, not just because it forces a person to confront their own mortality but also because of the harrowing journey towards wellness that such a diagnosis can involve.

This is precisely why the story of a 39-year-old woman from Texas who was told she never had cancer after allegedly undergoing two rounds of chemotherapy is so very impactful. 

Lisa Monk, a resident of College Station, Texas, was diagnosed with a rare and terminal form of cancer called clear cell angiosarcoma after she underwent a series of tests for what she assumed would be kidney stones. While the tests did reveal the presence of the stones as she expected, they also discovered a mass on her spleen which led to her cancer diagnosis. 

Monk stated in a video that the doctors told her that she likely only had 15 months to live following her diagnosis which understandably had a major impact on her and her family. 

Nevertheless, Monk decided to rest her hope on available treatments and apparently began “aggressive” rounds of therapy starting in March 2023. The first round led her to lose her hair, and the second reportedly left her vomiting and with ‘silvery skin’. 

At this point, she revealed, her thoughts had turned to a dark place and she wrote letters to her future grandchildren whom she thought she would never meet as she came to grips with her diagnosis. 

This is where her story takes a strange and some would say horrific turn when she visited her doctor for a routine checkup. She recalled that she was talking to a nurse about her symptoms while the latter was scrolling through her medical file on a computer. Suddenly, the nurse stopped and started at Monk in horror before running out of the room to see a senior doctor. 

Around 15 minutes later, she said, the doctor came in and used a lot of ‘medical lingo’ before telling her that she did not have cancer. 

Initially, Monk said, she thought the doctor was simply giving her the good news that the chemotherapy had been very successful. This was up until the point when the doctor explained that she had never had cancer in the first place. 

What made the situation even worse for Monk was the doctor deciding that it was appropriate to congratulate her for the development rather than apologising for the huge error. 

Adding to this, Monk would later realise that the pathology report that showed she did not have cancer was a month old, meaning the hospital could have told her about this fact before she underwent a second round of chemotherapy that left her feeling very sick.

She claimed that the hospital had simply not bothered to read its own pathology report until her checkup. 

A year on, Monk is still suffering from the mental, physical and financial fallout of her false cancer diagnosis, with the latter resulting from the fact that she failed to have her considerable medical bills dismissed despite the fact that it was the hospital's error that led to the whole fiasco. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 00:43 IST

