Updated March 27th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

'They Have a Point,' says Biden Whilst Showing Sympathy to Pro-Palestinian Protesters

The demonstrators accused Biden of being complicit in genocide, highlighting the alleged bombing of hospitals in Gaza.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’
US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
In a notable departure from his usual stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, President Joe Biden responded empathetically to pro-Palestinian demonstrators who interrupted his speech on health care to draw attention to the dire situation in Gaza.

During his address in North Carolina, three protesters voiced their concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, shouting, "What about the health care in Gaza?" President Biden, acknowledging their grievances, replied from the stage, "Everybody deserves health care."

“We need to get a lot more care into Gaza,” says Biden 

The demonstrators accused Biden of being complicit in genocide, highlighting the alleged bombing of hospitals in Gaza. Despite the interruption, Biden urged patience with the protesters, recognizing their valid concerns. "They have a point," he said. "We need to get a lot more care into Gaza," he added, as per a report from Axios. 

A shift in stance 

This marks a shift in Biden's approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict, as he has previously aligned closely with Israel's government. However, in recent weeks, the President has voiced stronger criticism, insisting that Israel must address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza without using aid as leverage.

Biden's remarks come in the wake of his announcement of a significant humanitarian initiative: the establishment of a temporary maritime route for aid delivery to Gaza. This move underscores the administration's commitment to providing assistance to the embattled region amidst escalating tensions.

The President's willingness to engage with protesters and acknowledge their concerns reflects a growing awareness of the urgency of the situation in Gaza. As the conflict continues, Biden's remarks signal a nuanced approach to addressing the complex dynamics of the Israel-Palestine conflict while prioritizing humanitarian needs.  It is also worth mentioning that the elections are nearing and Arab Americans are a crucial voting block in Michigan, which is a crucial swing state. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

