Published 14:17 IST, July 10th 2024

Trump Challenges Biden to Another Debate and Golf Match

Trump challenges Biden to a debate and golf match, aiming to prove his capabilities, while Biden's campaign dismisses the offer.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Trump Challenges Biden to Another Debate and Golf Match | Image: AP News
14:17 IST, July 10th 2024