Former US President Donald Trump and his wife, the ex First Lady of the United States were spotted on Sunday attending an event with the Indian origin American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and his wife Apoorva T Ramaswamy.

Trump’s attendance in the event alongside Ramaswamy has led to fresh speculations that the 2024 GOP race dropout might be endorsed as Republican frontrunner’s running mate. Trump is yet to pick his Republican running mate for the presidential election scheduled for November 5. GOP supporters have been guessing that the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur Ramaswamy, who is closely aligned with Trump might be his pick for the Vice President.

Another video of Donald and Melania arriving at last nights event with Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife Apoorva pic.twitter.com/aiCOlxpLSv — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) February 11, 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy endorsed the former US President after placing fourth in the Iowa caucuses and suspending his presidential campaign. The latter told his supporters that he spoke with Trump and planned to campaign for him as the former Republican President clutched an overwhelming lead by a large margin over his political rival Nikki Haley in the Iowa contest with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing second.

Ramaswamy ‘very intelligent person, very talented’: Trump

Ramaswamy, appearing at Trump’s New Hampshire campaign rally vowed to put "an America first candidate in the White House,” referring to Trump. "Now, going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency. And I think we're going to do the right thing for this country," he said. Trump, in turn, heaped praises on the GOP dropout on Glenn Beck's show, saying that the Indian-American presidential contender Ramaswamy was a "smart, young guy" when asked if he was considering a 'Vice President Ramaswamy.’ Trump did not outrightly rule out Ramaswamy as his running mate, but said that Ramaswamy “could be some form of something.”

“I think he'd be very good. I think he's very good. I think he's really distinguished himself," Trump, the GOP frontrunner vying for the 2024 presidential nomination, said.

The 77-year-old former President giving a tough race to his political contender the sitting Democratic President Joe Biden labelled Ramaswamy as a "very intelligent person" who has "a lot of talent" and "good energy.”

After scripting landslide victory in the first state-to-state contest by 51 per cent, Trump said that the entrepreneur-turned-politician Ramaswamy “did a hell of a job.” Trump pointed that Ramaswamy, the wealthiest Indian American under 40, “came from zero, and he has a big per cent.” The latter placed at a distant fourth with 7.7 per cent votes polled.

The Harvard and Yale-educated son of Indian immigrants entered the race after making huge wealth in the pharmaceutical industry. His campaign developed on the former President Trump's "America First" agenda. Trump at a campaign rally said that the Ohio-native will be working with him “for a long time,” having signalled on one other occasion that he will be open to Ramaswamy as a running mate as “he would be very good.”