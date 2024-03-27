Unsafe in US: Multiple Women Speak Out After Being Assaulted in New York

These incidents come in the wake of the tragic event where a commuter was fatally pushed into an oncoming train in East Harlem by a stranger. | Image: X/@YoungmiMayer

Several women have taken to TikTok to share disturbing accounts of being unexpectedly punched by strangers while walking in New York City, sparking concern and prompting police investigations into the alleged assaults.

According to reports by the New York Post, at least two incidents of such assaults during daylight hours have been reported to the NYPD this week.

Is New York not safe for women?

Influencer Halley Kate, with over 1.1 million followers on TikTok, uploaded a video describing how she was punched in the face by a man while walking, causing her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

"You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face," Kate tearfully recounted in a video posted on Monday morning. She did not provide specific details about the time or location of the incident, but her video appeared to be filmed on 7th Avenue in Chelsea.

this is so nuts there are a bunch of women getting punched in the face in nyc rn all over tiktok. i don’t know if it’s all the same guy some of the stories seem slightly different but some of them seem similar pic.twitter.com/2rE7iEudCH — youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) March 26, 2024

In a similar narrative, TikToker Mikayla Toninato, a student at Parsons School of Design, shared that she was punched in the face while walking home near West 14th Street and 5th Avenue. "I was literally like leaving class, I turned the corner and I was looking down and I was looking at my phone, and like texting, and then, out of nowhere, this man just came up and hit me in the face," she said.

Another woman named Olivia Brand also recounted a matching encounter on Mulberry Street in Nolita. “I literally got punched in the head on the sidewalk,” she said.

The NYPD has confirmed the incidents

The NYPD confirmed the accounts provided by Kate and Brand, stating that they are investigating the incidents.

Despite the similarities between the incidents, police have yet to determine if they are linked. These alleged assaults have prompted heightened concerns about safety in the city, particularly for women walking alone.

These incidents come in the wake of the tragic event where a commuter was fatally pushed into an oncoming train in East Harlem by a stranger, further amplifying fears about random acts of violence in New York City.

The accounts shared by these women highlight the need for increased vigilance and safety measures, as authorities work to address and prevent such disturbing occurrences.