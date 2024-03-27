×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Unsafe in US: Multiple Women Speak Out After Being Assaulted in New York

"You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face," Kate tearfully recounted in a video posted on Monday morning.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AP
These incidents come in the wake of the tragic event where a commuter was fatally pushed into an oncoming train in East Harlem by a stranger. | Image:X/@YoungmiMayer
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Several women have taken to TikTok to share disturbing accounts of being unexpectedly punched by strangers while walking in New York City, sparking concern and prompting police investigations into the alleged assaults.

According to reports by the New York Post, at least two incidents of such assaults during daylight hours have been reported to the NYPD this week. 

Advertisement

Is New York not safe for women?

Influencer Halley Kate, with over 1.1 million followers on TikTok, uploaded a video describing how she was punched in the face by a man while walking, causing her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Advertisement

"You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face," Kate tearfully recounted in a video posted on Monday morning. She did not provide specific details about the time or location of the incident, but her video appeared to be filmed on 7th Avenue in Chelsea.

In a similar narrative, TikToker Mikayla Toninato, a student at Parsons School of Design, shared that she was punched in the face while walking home near West 14th Street and 5th Avenue. "I was literally like leaving class, I turned the corner and I was looking down and I was looking at my phone, and like texting, and then, out of nowhere, this man just came up and hit me in the face," she said. 

Another woman named Olivia Brand also recounted a matching encounter on Mulberry Street in Nolita. “I literally got punched in the head on the sidewalk,” she said. 

Advertisement

The NYPD has confirmed the incidents 

The NYPD confirmed the accounts provided by Kate and Brand, stating that they are investigating the incidents. 

Advertisement

Despite the similarities between the incidents, police have yet to determine if they are linked. These alleged assaults have prompted heightened concerns about safety in the city, particularly for women walking alone.

These incidents come in the wake of the tragic event where a commuter was fatally pushed into an oncoming train in East Harlem by a stranger, further amplifying fears about random acts of violence in New York City.

Advertisement

The accounts shared by these women highlight the need for increased vigilance and safety measures, as authorities work to address and prevent such disturbing occurrences.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

''King'' beats Kings

a few seconds ago
Bharat Narah Hibernating Post Resignation From Party, Likely to Join BJP Along With Wife

Bharat Narah to Join BJP?

a few seconds ago
Infosys

Infosys' AI solution

5 minutes ago
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

Tata Passenger electric

10 minutes ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head

Pavan Davuluri

11 minutes ago
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency

President

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard deal

16 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

16 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure

Kevin Pietersen Bengaluru

17 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Double Jolt to INDI

22 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Govt's borrowing plan

24 minutes ago
Congress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana vs Who?

28 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

EC Begins Probe

30 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed

Elon Musk's Lawsuit

32 minutes ago
'Every Vote Counts', Polling Officials To Trek 39 Km For Lone Voter In Arunachal village

For A Lone Voter Polling

34 minutes ago
AP

Unsafe in US

36 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Health Risks Likely To Occur Based On Your Zodiac Sign

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  5. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo