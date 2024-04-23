Advertisement

Washington: The United States once again meddled in India's internal affairs by releasing a report claiming significant human rights abuses were practised in Manipur last year, along with mentioning the tax raids on the offices of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Rahul Gandhi's conviction.

Speaking from the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, Robert S Gilchrist, a senior US State Department told reporters, "US and India regularly consult at the highest levels on democracy and human rights issues. We strongly urge India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments. We also regularly meet with civil society representatives both in the US and India to hear their perspectives."

"We encourage the Government of India to consult and meet regularly with civil society organizations representing a diversity of people. So, there are a number of steps. It remains a key component of our -- not just our dialogue -- but in terms of our engagement with India," he added.

The annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices was released by Secretary of State Tony Blinken. The Indian section of the report states that the local human rights organisations, affected communities and the Supreme Court criticised the authorities over the Manipur violence.

This development comes after US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that the US is planning to impose visa restrictions on over a dozen individuals who contributed to abusing human rights by helping develop and sell these tools.

On April 22, the United States independent wing released a report on India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stating that it might violate the Indian Constitution.

"The CAA’s key provisions — allowing immigrants of six religions from three countries a path to citizenship while excluding Muslims — may violate certain Articles of the Indian Constitution," the report said. Further recalling a US senior official's concerns, the report alleged, "In tandem with a National Register of Citizens (NRC) planned by the federal government, the CAA may threaten the rights of India’s large Muslim minority of roughly 200 million."

However, India trashed all such claims and asserted that the aim of the CAA is purely humanitarian by providing citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.