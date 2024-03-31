Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds. | Image:AP

Advertisement

Washington: United States President Joe Biden, who is re-running for the White House this year, won North Dakota's Democratic presidential primary. The results were announced on Saturday (March 30) with most of it being a mail-in primary, AP reported.

While seven other candidates were on the primary ballot, Biden’s victory was virtually assured. Though he was the only major candidate on the ballot in the primary, he did face opposition from minor candidates such as author Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Jason Palmer.

Advertisement

Earlier, former President Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican Party’s March 4 presidential caucuses, taking all 29 delegates. Both, Biden and Trump have secured enough delegates for their parties’ nominations, lining up the first presidential rematch elections since 1956.

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the North Dakota Democratic caucuses in 2016 and 2020. President Biden earlier in the 2020 Democratic primary process lost the state to Sanders (I-Vt.).

Advertisement