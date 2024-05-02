Advertisement

New Delhi: In contrast to the already worsening wait time for Green Cards, US President Joe Biden called India and several Asian countries ‘xenophobic’ and claimed that it was ‘xenophobia’ that was ‘hurting’ the economic growth of these countries. "One of the reasons why our economy's growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants," said Biden. He further said, “Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they're xenophobic? They don't want immigrants. Immigrants are what makes us strong.”

The recent revelation from US government data presents a stark contrast to President Biden's statements, indicating a waiting list of over one million Indians for employment-based immigration. This data undermines the validity of Biden's assertions regarding xenophobia. The information from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services highlights a concerning reality for highly skilled Indian professionals, who are confronted with the prospect of enduring wait times potentially spanning decades to secure green cards.

The prolonged waits for employment-based immigration not only affect the aspirations of individuals and families seeking opportunities abroad but also impede America's capacity to retain valuable talent.

A study carried out by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) of USCIS revealed that over 1.2 million highly skilled Indians are part of the waitlist in the top three employment-based green card categories as of November 2, 2023.

What Is Green Card? Know Its Approval Rate

A green card, also known as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued by the US government that grants immigrants the right to permanently live and work in the country. However, the approval rate for green cards has stooped low, with pending applications from immigrants reaching 35 million from 10 million in 1996.

During the same period, the approval rate fell flat from 7.6 per cent to below 4 per cent. According to a recent report by the CATO Institute, only about 3 per cent of people who applied for a green card in the financial year 2024 will get the permanent status while the remaining 97 per cent will not.

Immigration has emerged as a top voter concern, especially among Republicans ahead of the November 5 election pitting Biden, a Democrat, against his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.



What is Xenophobia?

Xenophobia refers to the fear, dislike, or prejudice against people from other countries or cultures. It often manifests as discrimination, hostility, or even violence directed towards individuals or groups perceived as foreign or different. Xenophobia can stem from various factors, including economic tensions, cultural differences, political ideologies, or historical grievances. It can have significant social, economic, and political implications, leading to social tensions, marginalization of certain groups, and hindering efforts towards diversity, inclusion, and international cooperation. Addressing xenophobia requires promoting understanding, empathy, and respect for diversity, as well as addressing underlying issues such as inequality and misinformation.