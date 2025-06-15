Chilling Footage Shows Suspect in Creepy Latex Mask Before Minnesota Lawmaker Shooting

Minnesota: Chilling security footage related to the deadly Minnesota shootings of two Democratic lawmakers and their spouses is going viral on social media. It shows Vance Boelter, the prime suspect in the targeted shootings, dressed in a convincing police uniform complete with a tactical vest, badge, and a vehicle outfitted with red-and-blue emergency lights. But the most disturbing detail was the rubbery latex mask he wore, disguising his identity.

The video, captured on a doorbell camera outside the home of House Speaker Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park, recorded Boelter approaching the home confidently. He rang the doorbell and waited. A few moments later, real law officers arrived to check on the speaker around 3:35 AM. Gunfire ensued, and Boelter fled into the house. When the police made their way inside, they found Melissa and her husband Mark Hortman fatally shot.

Just an hour earlier at 2 AM, Boetler had allegedly shot State Senator John Hoffman and his wife at their home in Champlin. Both survived, but sustained serious injuries and are undergoing surgery.

Investigation Underway After Targetted Killings

Investigators say that Boelter left a disturbing manifesto and a list of 70 plus targets, primarily pro-choice politicians and abortion providers. The SUV he left at the site was modified to look like a law enforcement or a police vehicle, likely to gain the victims' trust.

Local police have asked the public to not open the door to anyone claiming to be law enforcement unless they are in a marked vehicle. The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to Boelter's arrest.