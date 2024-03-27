×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

US: Bridge in Baltimore Collapses After Being Hit by Cargo Ship, Mass Casualties Reported | WATCH

According to media reports, several people are feared dead.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses
Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Maryland: A key bridge in Baltimore in the United States collapsed after being hit by a container truck in the early hours of Tuesday. According to media reports, several people are feared dead.

Reports suggest that multiple cars and people being in the water following the collapse incident are feared missing at this point. 

This collapse incident indicates significant damage, with half of the bridge submerged in the water. This situation is still developing.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

