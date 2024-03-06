Why Zuckerberg's Underground Bunker, With 30 Bedrooms Worth $270 Million, Is Rare | Details

Advertisement

Hawaii – Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg stirred major headlines after reports emerged that the billionaire is building a whopping $270 Million bunker in the picturesque and secluded Hawaiian island. New details about the mystery project revealed that the Meta boss has been working on the bunker's construction for years and highlights what makes this expensive bunker rare in comparison to other bunkers that exist in the world. According to the documents obtained by the WIRED Magazine, Zuckerberg's property is called Koolau Ranch in Kauai and includes a 5,000-square-foot shelter underground.

As per the reports, the bunker will cost $270 million with the land purchase price factored in. This will make Zuckerberg's property – one of the most expensive pieces of real estate worldwide. The property plan also includes more than two dozen buildings with 30 or more bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms. According to Wired, the two central mansions of the Facebook founder will be connected by a tunnel which will eventually branch off to the underground compound which has a living space, mechanical room and an escape hatch that can be reached by a ladder. The team working on the project are also planning to make the bunker soundproofed and can be accessed through keypads.

According to the American magazine, the door of the below-ground shelter will be “constructed out of metal and filled in with concrete—a style common in bunkers and bomb shelters. Zuckerberg began buying the land in Kauai in 2014. The reports of the billionaire's decision to build bunkers in December last year raised many concerns, with several claiming that “He might know something that others don't".

What makes the secret bunker so rare?

In the documents obtained by Wired, all workers on the project from security guards to electricians and carpenters are reportedly required to sign nondisclosure agreements. “The only other time you see that is when you’re doing secure military installations,” an official in the construction industry linked to the site told the magazine. “For a private project to have an NDA attached to it is very rare,” he added. Last year, reports emerged that many of the labourers working on the project were sacked after they shared selfies from the property on their social media profiles. “It’s fight club,” a former contractor told Wired. “We don’t talk about fight club.”

How Zuckerberg's decision to build bunker sparked concerns

Ron Hubbard, boss of Atlas Survival Shelters, mentioned that things “got very busy” after reports emerged that Meta CEO is getting a bunker constructed on his property. “[It] caused a buying frenzy [and] the phone hasn’t stopped ringing [like] World War III is coming,” Hubbard told The Hollywood Reporter. Robert Vicino, founder of another bunker design and construction company echoed the similar sentiment. “Now that Zuckerberg has let the cat out of the bag, that’s got other people who share his status or are near his status starting to think, ‘Oh God, if he’s doing that, maybe he knows something that I don’t, maybe I should seek this out myself,” Vicino averred.