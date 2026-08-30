Uzbekistan: Hotel Building Illuminates in Tricolour; Indian Songs Fill the Air on PM Modi's Visit

Tashkent: Landmark buildings across the Uzbek capital, including the iconic Hilton Hotel, were lit in the vibrant tricolour hues of the Indian national flag on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent for his fourth official visit to Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister was received with high energy and intense enthusiasm by members of the Indian diaspora, who hosted a cultural welcome featuring traditional dance performances and a fusion of Indian and Uzbek traditions.

Reflecting on the event, PM Modi lauded the artistry on X, highlighting performances by the Bollywood Battle Group to 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri,' a fusion of Kathak with the energetic Andijan Polka, and a Kathak presentation by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture.

He said, "The community welcome in Tashkent was a delightful celebration of India-Uzbekistan cultural ties! It included a performance by the Bollywood Battle Group on the evergreen 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri,' a fusion of Kathak and the energetic Andijan Polka, Kathak performance by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture."

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Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared photos of the vibrant Indian community welcoming PM Modi, underlining in his post that, along with the community, more than 16000 Indian students are a living bridge of friendship between India and Uzbekistan.

High energy and intense enthusiasm swept through the Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. On Saturday, he laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park. During the wreath-laying ceremony, he was accompanied by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

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During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.The two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead.

This marks PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan, following previous diplomatic engagements in 2015, alongside subsequent visits in 2016 and 2022 to attend SCO Summits. Bilateral and multilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Tashkent has expanded steadily over the years, highlighted by President Mirziyoyev's State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019.