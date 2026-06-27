'Valued Maritime Partner and a Close Friend in Indian Ocean': PM Modi After Arrival in Seychelles

Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in the capital city of Seychelles here on Saturday, commencing an official State Visit to the Indian Ocean country focused on elevating bilateral relations between the two nations. Upon his arrival at the Seychelles International Airport, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome, setting an enthusiastic tone for his stay.

Expressing his optimism immediately after landing, Prime Minister Modi noted that he anticipates a highly productive visit geared towards deepening bilateral cooperation. Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister "deeply appreciated" the warm welcome extended at the airport by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie. In his post, PM Modi described Seychelles as a "valued maritime partner" and a close friend in the Indian Ocean.

"Deeply appreciate the warm welcome extended at the airport by Dr. Patrick Herminie. Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also shared "glimpses from the warm welcome at the airport" on X, expressing deep gratitude to the members of the Indian diaspora who gathered to greet him. "Thankful to the Indian diaspora for the affection," he said in the post. This spirited greeting highlighted the robust people-to-people connections bridging the two democracies as the Prime Minister began his three-day State Visit to the island territory.

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This visit coincides with a major historic milestone for the host nation, as PM Modi will attend the Golden Jubilee of the island nation's National Day as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years since it got independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. Before setting off, he had highlighted this timing on X, posting, "This year, it is even more special because it is the Golden Jubilee celebrations."

He had also outlined the broader diplomatic vision behind the trip, characterising the island state as a "valued maritime neighbour" while emphasising its crucial role in New Delhi's Vision MAHASAGAR and ongoing initiatives to champion the cause of the Global South. Following the initial tarmac reception, the core focus of the itinerary shifts to a high-level dialogue with President Patrick Herminie.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that the two leaders are set to comprehensively evaluate the entire range of India-Seychelles engagement, encompassing maritime security, developmental cooperation, capacity enhancement, and strategic defence partnerships. They will also deliberate on regional and international matters of shared concern.

Underscoring his personal equations ahead of these critical talks, "I look forward to discussions with my friend, Dr Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles," the Prime Minister stated in an earlier social media update on X. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi is slated to deliver a formal speech to the National Assembly to highlight these deep-seated bilateral bonds.