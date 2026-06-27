Mobile Phone Theft Racket Busted: 10 Arrested, 325 Stolen Phones and ₹1 Crore Recovered

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on organised property crime, the Delhi Police Special Staff of Rohini District has dismantled a tech-enabled interstate and international syndicate involved in the theft and trafficking of high-end mobile phones. Ten accused were arrested in a multi-phase operation that led to the recovery of 325 stolen smartphones valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

The arrested individuals, identified as Raja alias Raju, Karan, Govind, Sunny Kumar alias Rahul, Sanjeev Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Rishikesh Kumar alias Dablu, Ali Khan, Vikram, and Vinay, operated across various layers of the criminal network. The syndicate had been active for nearly a year, allegedly trafficking between 10,000 and 12,000 stolen mobile phones through organised channels.

The operation commenced on June 19, 2026, with the arrest of Raja alias Raju, Karan, and Govind, yielding the first major breakthrough and initial recoveries. A pivotal clue emerged during the search of accused Govind: a courier receipt revealing that around 200 stolen phones had already been dispatched to Kolkata. This discovery unravelled the syndicate’s larger interstate logistics network.

Further interrogation and technical surveillance led investigators to Ajay Kumar and Ali Khan, who handled receiving, sorting, packing, and dispatching the stolen devices. Ajay Kumar had reportedly rented a flat in Avantika, Rohini, which served as a central warehouse hub for bulk storage and packaging before shipment to other states.

Advertisement

Subsequent raids resulted in the arrest of Rishikesh Kumar alias Dablu, Sanjeev Kumar, and Sunny Kumar alias Rahul, along with the recovery of an additional 124 phones. Two courier company operators were also taken into custody for allegedly facilitating multiple consignments of stolen goods, bringing the total number of arrests to ten.

Extensive Network with Cross-Border Links

The syndicate maintained a multi-layered structure involving street-level thieves and snatchers, local receivers, aggregators, warehouse operators, courier facilitators, transporters, and international handlers. Stolen phones were systematically moved out of Delhi rather than sold locally, which police say contributed to persistently low recovery rates despite rising theft cases in the capital.

Advertisement

Investigation revealed that the network extended from Delhi to West Bengal, with key transit points in Kolkata, Malda, and Murshidabad. From there, devices were allegedly smuggled into Bangladesh. A parallel route funneled phones through the Uttar Pradesh border into Nepal. Digital evidence uncovered communication links between key accused and Md. Shaidul Islam, a suspected receiver in Bangladesh, confirming the syndicate’s international reach. Another suspect, Shahabuddin alias Shahid, and other unidentified cross-border operatives remain under investigation.

Police suspect that 8 to 10 additional consignments of stolen phones had already been shipped toward border areas via courier services.

Tech-Driven Investigation Yields Results

Delhi Police described the probe as a detailed, technology-driven effort. Investigators analysed over 200 criminal dossiers, profiled habitual offenders, conducted digital forensics, surveillance, courier trail tracking, and field intelligence. They mapped crime patterns, reconstructed logistics chains, and traced financial and communication links to dismantle the network comprehensively.

Of the 325 recovered phones, around 150 have already been matched with registered cases of theft, robbery, and snatching in Delhi. Verification of the remaining devices is ongoing. All recovered phones will be returned to their rightful owners after completion of legal formalities.

Authorities have invoked relevant provisions under organised crime laws and stated that efforts are underway to apprehend remaining members of the syndicate, including cross-border operatives.