Venezuela's Russian-Made Defense Systems Silent as US Launches Strikes and Captures President Maduro

It is surprising that despite acquiring the Russian-made Buk-M2E to counter U.S. threats, Venezuela did not retaliate following U.S. military strikes within its territory on Saturday.

While the primary motivation for obtaining these Russian systems was to thwart potential U.S. attacks, the reason for Venezuela's current restraint remains unknown. Some analysts say Venezuela was not ready for the sudden attack while some say the capture of President Nicolás Maduro was supported by insiders. So, the Russian defence systems were not put to use at a crucial time. However, examining the technical characteristics of these weapons is essential to determine whether the U.S. missile strikes could have been intercepted or averted.

Venezuela integrated the Russian-made Buk-M2E (NATO: SA-17 Grizzly) into its air defense network a few months ago. Positioned strategically near Caracas, this medium-range system acts as the connective tissue between short-range point defense and long-range strategic assets like the S-300VM.

Its primary mission is creating a "no-go zone" for U.S. air assets, from stealth fighters to low-flying cruise missiles.

Technical Specifications

The Buk-M2E is a mobile, wheeled variant of the classic Russian tracked system, designed for rapid redeployment to avoid detection. Its intercept range is up to 45 km and altitude ceiling is 25 km. The missile type is 9M317E (radar-guided, capable of hitting maneuvering targets).

Radar Infrastructure

9S18M1-3 Kupol: A 360-degree surveillance radar that detects fighter-sized targets up to 150 km away, even at altitudes as low as 15 meters.

9S36 Fire-Control Radar: An X-band phased-array system that can guide missiles toward 4 targets simultaneously with high resistance to electronic jamming.

The Threat to U.S. Air Superiority

The deployment of the Buk-M2E complicates U.S. mission planning in the Caribbean basin in three specific ways:

Challenging Stealth & Gen-4 Jets: While the F-35 Lightning II features low-observable technology, the Buk’s advanced radar can achieve intermittent tracking at close ranges. Meanwhile, the system poses a lethal threat to F-15E Strike Eagles and F/A-18 Super Hornets during SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses) operations.

Intercepting Cruise Missiles: The system is specifically optimized to kill Tomahawk (TLAM) missiles. By detecting objects "hugging" the terrain at just 15 meters, the Buk-M2E can intercept precision strikes during their final approach.

Layered Defense (Overlapping Kill Zones): By filling the gap between low-altitude and high-altitude defenses, Caracas has created a complex "kill web." U.S. pilots cannot focus on one threat without entering the engagement envelope of another.

US Strikes Venezuela & Captures President Maduro

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.

In a post on X she said, "Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international Narco- traffickers."

The Attorney General's remarks come as US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife "were captured and flown out of the country". Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government.