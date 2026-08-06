'Very Difficult To Reach': Iran President's Rare Admission on Supreme Leader Amid Crisis

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has acknowledged that communication with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is "very difficult" at present, while insisting that the country's top leader remains a vital source of strength as Iran navigates one of the most challenging periods in its recent history.

Speaking in an interview aired on Iranian state television, Pezeshkian said reaching Khamenei has become increasingly difficult but stressed that the Supreme Leader continues to play a central role in guiding the country. "It is very difficult to communicate with him at the moment, but his presence is a very great source of strength for us so that we can continue," the president said.

The remarks come amid intense speculation over Khamenei's limited public appearances following the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Since assuming the position of Supreme Leader earlier this year, Khamenei has largely remained out of public view, issuing written statements instead of making regular public appearances, fuelling questions about his accessibility and the functioning of Iran's leadership.

Pezeshkian dismissed suggestions of any rift with the Supreme Leader, saying their meetings have been constructive and based on logical discussions. He maintained that Khamenei remains actively involved in key national decisions despite the communication challenges.

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The president also said Iran is facing some of its most difficult circumstances, citing mounting economic pressure, sanctions, restrictions on financial transactions and broader geopolitical challenges confronting the Islamic Republic.

His comments come as regional tensions remain high and international attention stays focused on Iran's political leadership and decision-making amid ongoing security and diplomatic challenges.