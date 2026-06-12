'Very Dishonourable People To Deal With': Trump Hits Out at Iran for Deal Leak; Blames Tehran For Attack on Indian Ships in Hormuz

Washington: President Donald Trump sharply criticized Iran on Truth Social on Friday, accusing Tehran of leaking false terms of a purported agreement to the media and condemning a recent drone attack on Indian vessels near the Strait of Hormuz as “totally unacceptable.”

In a strongly worded post, Trump stated that the terms Iran allegedly shared with news outlets “have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing.”

He dismissed Iran’s public comments about reaching a deal as bearing “no relation to the truth.”

“Very dishonorable people to deal with,” Trump wrote.

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“With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!,” he added in his post.

The President also highlighted a drone incident from the previous night targeting Indian ships departing the Strait of Hormuz, describing the attack as having been “totally rebuffed.”

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He warned Iran to “get their act together, and FAST!”