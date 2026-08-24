'Vessels Violating Iranian Protocols for Strait of Hormuz' Shall Face Fines, Detention, Confiscation: Iran

Tehran: Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation (PGSA) has warned vessels violating its protocols for the Strait of Hormuz that they could face restrictions on future passages, including fines, detention or confiscation. In a post on X on Monday, PGSA said, “Vessels violating Iranian protocols for the Strait of Hormuz shall face restrictions on future passages, including fines, detention, or confiscation.”

The authority also warned that vessels cooperating with ships already listed as non-compliant would themselves be added to the list. "Effective immediately, any vessel cooperating with listed vessels (via STS, transhipment, etc.) will be added to the list," PGSA said. It urged cargo owners shipping to or from the Persian Gulf to review its Non-Compliant Vessels (NCV) list before chartering vessels to avoid potential issues.

"Before chartering, cargo owners shipping to/from the #Persian_Gulf must review the Non-Compliant Vessels (NCV) list at [http://pgsa.ir/non-compliant-vessels-list/](http://pgsa.ir/non-compliant-vessels-list/) to avoid potential issues," it said. PGSA said vessels seeking removal from the list must submit a formal application along with justifications.

"To request removal, vessels must submit a formal application with justifications to [info@pgsa.ir](mailto:info@pgsa.ir)," the authority said. Earlier, Iran on Sunday said that vessels from "authorised" countries transiting the Strait of Hormuz will now be required to pay service fees to Tehran.

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Detailing the scope of the decision, Iran's National Security Commission Spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei stated that the fees will cover a wide range of maritime, environmental, and logistical provisions. According to state broadcaster IRIB, this comes after the approval of the Article 3 "Strategic Action to Ensure the Security and Progress of the Strait of Hormuz" plan.

"Article 3 of the 'Strategic Action to Ensure the Security and Progress of the Strait of Hormuz' plan was approved by the National Security Commission, according to which ships from countries authorised to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will pay for the services provided by Iran," he said.

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"Fees will be charged for services including navigation, environmental, fueling under certain conditions, insurance, safety and other services we provide," he added. The spokesperson further stated that the payment structures have been designed with flexible financial terms.

"These fees will be charged in Rials or any other currency desired by the Islamic Republic of Iran," IRIB cited him as saying. Meanwhile, Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Mohsen Rezaei, on Saturday (local time) said the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and will not reopen until the United States fulfils its commitments and changes its behaviour amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In an interview with IRIB, Rezaei said, “The Strait of Hormuz is closed, despite American claims, and will not open until America corrects its behaviour.” "This time, America must first fulfil its obligations," he added. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of US control over the critical waterway by sharing an image that depicts the Strait of Hormuz as “NEW US Territory.”