Video Captures Panic, Chaos After Explosion & Series Of Gunshots Rock Karachi, Killing 3

Karachi: Several videos of chaotic scenes from Karachi have surfaced on social media after an explosion and series of gunshots rocked Gulistan-e-Johar area on Saturday evening.

According to local reports, three Army personnel have been killed in the incident. The explosion reportedly took place at the headquarters of a paramilitary force.

Visuals from the scene showed several police vehicles rushing to the spot with their red light blaring as locals gathered to watch the commotion unfold on University Road near Chowrangi.

Several armed officials from Sindh Police were also seen on road, trying to gauge the situation. An ambulance was also seen making its way though a packed road.

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It is reported that a series of gunshots were heard following the blast.

Suicide Attack Suspected

Officials suspect that the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber.

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