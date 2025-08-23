Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Video: Chinese Bridge Collapse Kills at Least 12 Construction Workers

Updated 23 August 2025 at 16:29 IST

Video: Chinese Bridge Collapse Kills at Least 12 Construction Workers

Sixteen workers were on the bridge in northwest China’s Qinghai province when a steel cable snapped about 3 a.m. Friday during a tensioning operation.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Chinese bridge collapse
Chinese bridge collapse | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Beijing: The collapse of an under-construction railway bridge over a major river in China has killed at least 12 workers and left four others missing, state media reports said. 

Aerial photos from the official Xinhua News Agency show a large section missing from the bridge’s curved aquamarine arch. A bent section of the bridge deck hangs downward into the Yellow River below.

Sixteen workers were on the bridge in northwest China’s Qinghai province when a steel cable snapped about 3 a.m. Friday during a tensioning operation, Xinhua said. Boats, a helicopter and robots were being used in the search for the missing.

The bridge is 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) long and its deck is 55 meters (180 feet) above the surface of the river below, the English-language China Daily newspaper said.

ALSO READ: New York Bus Crash: Five Dead, Several Injured After Bus Overturns on Way Back from Niagara Falls

Published By : Bhawana Gariya

Published On: 23 August 2025 at 16:27 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source