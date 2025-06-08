Video: Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe Shot 'Twice' in Head During Campaign Rally

A video shows 39-year-old Miguel Uribe giving a speech in front of several people when gunshots suddenly ring out. | Image: X

Miguel Uribe, a candidate running for president in Colombia, was shot during a campaign event on Saturday in Bogota’s Fontibon district. Police said he was shot three times, two times in the head and is in critical condition.

A video shared on social media shows the 39-year-old, Miguel speaking to a crowd in a public park when gunshots suddenly rang out. Other videos show Uribe slumped against a white car, bleeding heavily, while people nearby rushed to help him.

Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan said Uribe was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment. The city’s hospitals were told to stay ready in case he needed to be moved.

Local reports say he was shot from behind and hit in the neck or head. His political party, the Democratic Center, said the attack was not just against Uribe, but against Colombia’s democracy and freedom.

The suspected shooter is believed to be a 15-year-old boy. Bogota’s Mayor Carlos Galan confirmed that the suspect had been caught. Authorities also said a reward of $700,000 is being offered for more information about the attack.

Uribe is a senator and part of the conservative Democratic Center party. He was with city councilman Andrés Barrios and about 20 other people at the time of the attack. His political party said the attackers shot him from behind.

President Gustavo Petro shared a message on social media saying, “Respect life that’s the red line.” He also told Uribe’s family, “I don’t know how to ease your pain. It is the pain of a mother lost, and of a wounded homeland.”

Uribe’s mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was killed in 1991 after she was kidnapped by drug lord Pablo Escobar’s cartel. Many people are comparing Saturday’s attack to the violent times of the 1990s.