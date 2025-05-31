VIDEO: Elon Musk Breaks Silence on Mystery Bruise Near Right Eye, Pokes Fun at Macron Slap Scandal

Elon Musk Breaks Silence on Mystery Bruise Near Right Eye, Pokes Fun at Macron Slap ScandalElon Musk Breaks Silence on Mystery Bruise Near Right Eye, Pokes Fun at Macron Slap Scandal | Image: X

Elon Musk joined US President Donald Trump during a formal press address at the White House on Friday marking the farewell event marking the end of his journey as a special advisor in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But what turned heads and sparked massive speculations was his eye injury. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO showed up with a noticeable bruise around his right eye which didn’t go unnoticed.

Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Macron Slap Controversy

When asked by a reporter what happened, the billionaire entrepreneur gave a cryptic reply with a smirk - “Well, I wasn’t anywhere near France.”

Brigitte Macron’s ‘Slap’ Goes Viral

The Tesla chief was referring to a viral moment involving French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, who was recently caught on video appearing to shove the president’s face while disembarking from a plane in Vietnam. The awkward moment caused a media storm and debates were on whether it was a playful push or something more serious.

“We are squabbling and, rather, joking with my wife,” French President Emmanuel Macron had told reporters in Hanoi, calling the media headlines blown out of proportion making it look like a ‘geo-planetary catastrophe’.

Who Is Lil X?

Elon Musk, however, was quick to clarify what caused the bruise on his right eye - “I was just waltzing around with little X, and I said, go ahead, punch me in the face. And he did. It turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face actually does...”

The comment drew laughter from the press members. Even Donald Trump laughed and expressed, “That was X that did that? … X could do it. If you knew X.”

Lil X refers to Musk’s son, X Æ A-12, the child he shares with musician Grimes.