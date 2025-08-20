Video: Horrific Scenes at Site of Afghanistan Bus Crash; Over 50 Dead, Including 17 Children

More than 50 people, including 17 children, were killed in a tragic road accident in western Afghanistan after a passenger bus collided with a motorcycle and a fuel truck, bursting into flames.

The accident took place on the highway between Herat and Kabul, near the Islam Qala border crossing with Iran. The bus was reportedly carrying Afghan refugees recently deported from Iran, according to provincial officials.

Ahmadullah Muttaqi, spokesperson for the provincial governor, confirmed the death toll. Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi, another local official, said that all passengers had boarded the vehicle at the Islam Qala checkpoint.

According to Al Jazeera, police reported that the bus was traveling at excessive speed, and driver negligence may have led to the crash. The vehicle first struck a motorcycle before crashing into a fuel truck, resulting in a massive fire that engulfed the bus.

Only three passengers survived the incident. The victims also included two people riding the motorcycle and two in the fuel truck.

The deceased were part of a recent wave of Afghan nationals being deported from Iran. Earlier this year, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni announced plans to deport nearly 800,000 Afghan migrants by March.