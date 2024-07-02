Published 13:17 IST, July 2nd 2024
Video: Passenger Rescued from Overhead Bin After Turbulence Hits Air Europa Flight; 30 Injured
Over two dozen passengers on the flight sustained injuries, with one individual apparently thrown into the overhead luggage compartment.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Watch: Passenger rescued from overhead bin after severe turbulence on Air Europa flight | Image: Video screengrab
13:17 IST, July 2nd 2024