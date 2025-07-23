Video Shows Aeroméxico Jet Nearly Landing on Delta Flight Moments Before Takeoff

Mexico City: A serious mid-air scare was caught on video at Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport, where a Delta flight carrying over 150 passengers was forced to abort takeoff after an Aeroméxico plane came alarmingly close to landing on top of it.

The near miss occurred on Monday, when Delta Flight 590, bound for Atlanta, had just begun its takeoff roll. Data from Flightradar24 revealed that a regional Aeroméxico aircraft descended within 200 feet of the Delta jet before landing ahead of it on the same runway.

Acting swiftly, the Delta pilots aborted takeoff and taxied the aircraft back to the terminal. The airline later confirmed all passengers were safe and that the flight took off again after several hours.

“Delta will fully cooperate with authorities as the circumstances around this flight are investigated,” the airline said in a statement, applauding the crew’s quick decision-making and training.

Aeroméxico also issued a statement, asserting, “The safety of our customers and employees is, and will always be, our highest priority.”