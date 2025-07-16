Video Shows Israeli Soldiers Shooting at Hungry Palestinians in Gaza Queuing Up for Food

Khan Younis: A recently surfaced video shows Israeli soldiers opening fire on Palestinians attempting to reach a food distribution site in Southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Wednesday.

The disturbing footage captures bullets striking dangerously close to individuals lying on the ground many of whom were queuing for food amid major food crisis.

An Israeli-backed American organization running an aid program in the Gaza Strip said that 20 Palestinians were killed near one of its distribution sites.

According to the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, 19 people died in a stampede and one person was fatally stabbed during violence near a distribution hub in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The United Nations human rights office has recorded a total of 875 deaths over the past six weeks linked to aid distribution points across Gaza. Most of the fatalities reportedly occurred near GHF-run locations, while at least 201 others were killed along the routes of aid convoys managed by international agencies, including the UN.

However IDF released a different video, allegedly filmed in Khan Younis, depicts masked gunmen opening fire on civilians at an aid distribution site on Sunday. According to the IDF, the attackers described as militants were also seen throwing stones at people gathering essential supplies.

The IDF alleges that Hamas is actively sabotaging humanitarian efforts and blocking the safe delivery of food. In a social media post accompanying the video, the IDF stated, “Hamas is doing everything in its power to prevent the successful distribution of food in Gaza.”

These developments follow a deadly incident in Rafah on Sunday, where over 30 Palestinians were killed and nearly 170 wounded near a food aid center, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is operated by Hamas. Israel has denied involvement in the deaths.