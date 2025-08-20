Video Shows Massive Gas Explosion in New Carolina After Car Hits the Building's Gas Line

Wilmington: A massive explosion rocked the city of Wilmington on Tuesday morning after a car, driven by an individual suspected of impairment, crashed into a gas line at a veterinarian's office under construction. Stunning footage captured a towering plume of smoke rising from New Centre Drive around 11:30 a.m., shortly after the vehicle lost control during a turn and struck the Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center, located about 7 miles east of the city’s scenic Riverwalk.

The impact caused debris to rain down from the sky across surrounding blocks as witnesses looked on in awe and terror. The explosion injured three firefighters who were inside the building confirming its evacuation.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, an 'impaired' driver struck the Eastern Carolina Veterinary Referral office, located at 5051 New Centre Drive, around 11:30 a.m. ET. Authorities were already on the scene responding to the initial crash and had successfully evacuated the building before it burst into flames. The vet's office, which was under construction and set to open in September according to its website, was completely destroyed.

A police spokesperson provided a detailed timeline, 'Shortly before the explosion, probably about 20 minutes or so before the explosion, WPD responded to the scene here for a vehicle that had turned onto New Center Drive from Bob King Drive and went off the road behind us here and struck the gas lines feeding the building that ultimately exploded. When officers arrived, the vehicle was gone, so it was a hit and run. We were able to locate that vehicle a short time later. There were signs of impairment on the driver. There was evidence that would lead one to believe that the driver was impaired. We do have that person in custody.'

A Wilmington Fire Department spokesperson provided details about the first responders injured in the incident, 'Three firefighters were injured during that explosion and evacuation. They have since been taken to the hospital, two with non-life-threatening injuries and one with severe injuries to the hands, burn injuries to the hands and arms.'