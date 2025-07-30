Video Shows Surgeons Operating Through Tremors, Saving Patient's Life in Russia

Russia: A video has been surfaced from Russia shows a heroic display of human resilience in the face of a natural calamity.

In Kamchatka, in Russia's far east, an earthquake struck early in the morning. On the Richter scale, the earthquake's strength was 8.8, which is regarded as extremely dangerous. There have been numerous reports of huge damage.

Additionally, coastal regions in America and Japan have received tsunami alerts.

The US Geological Survey claims that the earthquake's epicenter was beneath the ocean, which is why the huge waves in the ocean have caused so much damage.

Amidst the earthquake and the destruction it wrought, a video has surfaced showing how prepared the physicians are to save a patient's life.

In a video that was posted on its X handle of Russia Today (RT), doctors are seen performing surgery on a patient.

This CCTV footage shows that the doctor is performing the patient's surgery while another doctor sitting nearby approaches the surgery bed to protect the patient.

Many people are already praising the doctor for his calm in carrying out his duties despite the intense earthquake vibrations.

In a related statement, the Russian Health Ministry stated that the patient's surgery went well and that he is currently in good health.

Social Media Admires Russian Physicians

The users are praising the Russian doctors' bravery and expressing their admiration for them.

The coastal regions of distant Russia experienced tsunami waves exceeding 4 meters as a result of the Kamchatka earthquake.

When Earthquake comes so does the Damage inherently

Buildings have sustained significant damage as a result of the earthquake, and numerous injuries have been reported.

But as of yet, no official numbers of the casualties have been made public.

A tsunami warning has been issued by US authorities for a number of locations, including Alaska and Hawaii.

The US Coast Guard has prohibited ships from entering the sea, and residents of the coastal regions of the Hawaii have been advised to leave and relocate to higher elevations.