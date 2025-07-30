Video: Waves Crash, Streets Flood As Tsunami Hits Russia’s Coast After 8.7 Quake; India Issues Urgent Advisory

Moscow: A powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, triggering large tsunami waves and forcing thousands to evacuate.

Dramatic videos from the scene show floodwaters rushing through the streets of Severo-Kurilsk, a coastal town in the Sakhalin region, with buildings submerged and people scrambling to safety.

The earthquake occurred about 125 kilometers southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a shallow depth of 19 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Video Show Waves Crash, Streets Flood As Tsunami Hits Russia

Videos shared on social media show water surging inland, carrying debris and flooding homes. Loud sirens are heard in the background, warning residents to move to higher ground.

Emergency officials confirmed waves reaching up to 4 meters (13 feet) hit parts of Kamchatka’s northern coast.

Governor Vladimir Solodov of Kamchatka called it the strongest earthquake in decades, confirming damage to buildings, including a kindergarten. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Evacuations and Global Alerts Issued

Authorities in Severo-Kurilsk quickly ordered evacuations as the tsunami hit. Russia’s Emergency Ministry instructed coastal residents to “stay away from water” and remain on higher ground.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings across the region, with Japan expecting waves up to 3 meters to reach its northern and eastern shores. Smaller waves have already hit Hokkaido, measuring about 30 cm, according to NHK.

Meanwhile, US authorities have placed Guam, Hawaii, and the U.S. West Coast, including California and Alaska, under tsunami watch. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned that coastal cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle could see wave activity late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

India Issues Advisory for Nationals in the US West Coast and Hawaii

In response to the growing tsunami threat, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco has issued an advisory for Indian nationals living in California, Hawaii, and other Pacific coast states.

The advisory urges all Indian citizens to:

Follow local alerts from emergency services

Move to higher ground if directed

Avoid beaches and coastal roads

Keep mobile devices charged for updates and emergency use

A helpline number has been shared for assistance: +1-415-483-6629