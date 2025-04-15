VIDEO: Stunned Donald Trump Wants to Borrow El Salvador President's This Bold Remark on Crime Crackdown | Image: x

Washington: US President Donald Trump appeared visibly impressed after El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele shared his country’s success in fighting crime and offered help to the US.

He told him that he has not "imprisoned" criminals but "liberated millions" of his country citizens.

This came after Bukele offered to help Trump in tackling crime and terrorism in America.

“We know that you have a crime problem and a terrorism problem that you need help with. And we're a small country, but we can help,” Bukele said. “We actually turned the murder capital of the world – that was what journalists called it – into the safest country in the Western Hemisphere.”

He further added, “I like to say that we actually liberated millions,” which drew praise from Trump.