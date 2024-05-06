Video: Terrifying EF-3 Tornado Destroys US Warehouse With 70 Workers Inside

Advertisement

A footage going viral on social media captured the horrifying moment when an EF-3 tornado ripped through Garner Industries warehouse in Waverly, Nebraska. The footage documents the sheer force of nature as the tornado unleashes its destructive power upon the unsuspecting warehouse.

Watch | Powerful tornado destroys US warehouse

An EF-3 tornado completely destroys a manufacturing warehouse in Waverly, Nebraska, USA, April 26, 2024

70 workers inside

Inside the warehouse, 70 workers found themselves in a race against time as they braced for impact. With debris swirling and winds howling, the warehouse stood no chance against the ferocity of the tornado, ultimately succumbing to its might and collapsing under the pressure.

Despite the chaos and devastation, there is a glimmer of hope amidst the wreckage. Miraculously, injuries were minor.

This harrowing incident took place on the evening of April 26, during a tornado outbreak that swept through the region, claiming three lives and leaving behind a path of destruction.