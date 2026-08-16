Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Overruns Munich Runway During Takeoff, Returns Safely

A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operating a Munich-Hanoi flight returned to Munich Airport on Saturday after reportedly suffering a serious incident during takeoff, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24 and the airline.

Flight VN-34, operated by Boeing 787-9 aircraft VN-A867, reportedly rotated extremely late during takeoff and overran the runway before becoming airborne. Preliminary reports said the aircraft travelled around 120 metres beyond the runway end, entering the grass and coming close to the first row of approach lights. The aircraft also reportedly suffered a tailstrike and tyre damage.

After takeoff, the aircraft climbed to around 10,000 feet before the crew received a tyre-pressure indication and decided to dump fuel before returning to Munich. Flightradar24 said the aircraft circled for more than two hours to burn fuel.

Around 90 minutes after departure, the Boeing 787 made two low approaches to Munich's Runway 26R before landing safely. Smoke was reportedly seen coming from the left main landing gear, after which the aircraft became disabled on the runway.

Advertisement

Passengers were evacuated using emergency slides, with the fire brigade present at the scene, according to Flightradar24.

Vietnam Airlines said the Hanoi-bound flight returned to its departure airport due to a "technical issue", without providing further details.

Advertisement

"The flight crew followed all required procedures and landed safely at Munich Airport. The passengers and cabin crew members are safe," the airline said in a statement.

The carrier said it was coordinating with relevant authorities and parties to inspect the aircraft.

Munich Airport said it had closed its north runway following the incident and warned of possible disruption to air traffic. According to Flightradar24 data, the closed runway was the one on which the aircraft landed, rather than the south runway used for takeoff.

Preliminary information indicated that runway lights may have been damaged during the reported overrun. The incident has been classified as an accident by Vietnam Airlines.

Munich Airport and Boeing had not immediately responded to requests for comment outside regular business hours.