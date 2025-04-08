Vietnamese Woman Kills 6-Year-Old Son for Insurance Money

New Delhi: A 44-year-old woman was arrested by the Vietnamese Police over the weekend, charged with murdering her son for insurance money.

As per reports, the accused, identified as To Thi Ty Na, was arrested on April 5 in the Quang Nam Province.

The officials added that the crime was uncovered after the suspicious death of the child remained unsolved due to a lack of evidence. Senior officials thus reopened the case for a thorough investigation and suspected Na's involvement.

The incident occurred on 02 January 2023, when at around 10:05 pm, Na's biological son, Nguyen Van Hoang, was found dead in the bathroom.

The relatives of Na described her as irresponsible. They added that Na used to often post emotional stories on her social media for her late husband and son along with her extravagant life.

They added that she disappeared from her town and even skipped her children’s death anniversaries, leaving the family to conduct the rites.

Officials also revealed that in 2001, Na was convicted of theft and sentenced to over three years in prison.