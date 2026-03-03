Violence Continues To Roil Pakistan As Protesters Pelt Stones At US Consulate; Govt Imposes Shutdown In Lahore, Karachi

Protestors pelt stones at US Consulate in Lahore amid protests over Iran Supreme leader Khamenei's death, Molotov cocktail hurled | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Tensions in Pakistan reached a breaking point today (March 3) as violent protests erupted across the country again following the death of Iran’s long-time Supreme Leader and Shia stalwart Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in American-Israeli strikes.

In Lahore, the situation turned chaotic as an enraged mob targeted the United States Consulate today, setting fire to the facility’s main entrance gate.

Clashes at the Consulate

The demonstrations, primarily led by people mourning the Iranian leader, escalated rapidly. Fresh video footage emerging from the scene shows a sea of protesters pelting the consulate with stones and hurling Molotov cocktails at the perimeter walls.

While local police and paramilitary units deployed tear gas to disperse the agitators, the sheer volume of the mob led to sustained skirmishes that lasted for several hours.

Nationwide Unrest

The violence in Lahore is part of a broader wave of anti-US sentiment sweeping the nation as reports indicate similar, even deadlier, clashes in other major hubs in Karachi, Islamabad and Skardu.

The unrest was triggered by the confirmed death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during recent military strikes. As Pakistan is home to one of the world's largest Shia populations, the news has sparked a "revenge" sentiment against Western interests.

The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued an emergency security alert, advising all American citizens to avoid large gatherings and monitor local media for further escalations.

Earlier Clashes

Earlier on March 2, following reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, a wave of violent unrest has swept across Pakistan.

According to Reuters, at least 21 people have been killed as anti-American demonstrations escalated into deadly clashes and arson, particularly in Shia-majority areas.

Violent clashes erupted near the US Consulates in Karachi and Lahore as hundreds of demonstrators breached security perimeters, vandalized property, and ignited fires within the premises.

Similar unrest devastated the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, where protesters torched a United Nations office in Skardu and damaged surrounding buildings.

In response to the spillover of tensions from the conflict in Iran, Pakistani authorities have significantly fortified security around all diplomatic missions and high-risk zones.

US Embassy monitoring situation

The US Embassy in Pakistan said in a post on X that it was monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations at the US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, as well as calls for additional protests at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the consulate general in Peshawar.