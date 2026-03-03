CM Himanta Sarma Hits the Streets: Poll Agenda, Demographic Change Take Centre Stage In Assam Ahead of Polls

Lakhimpur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is out on the streets of Assam seeking blessings from the people as BJP gets into campaign mode in the State with the Jana Ashirwad Yatra.

On the Day 3 of the Yatra in Lakhimpur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network.

In his first super exclusive interview ahead of the elections in the State, Chief Minister Himanta speaks about the poll agenda, demographic change of the State and the challenges ahead.

Adding further, he said, “I never expected such turnout. From 90-year-old to 6-7 year old toddler, all are coming out.”

CM Sarma also said that eviction of illegal encroachment by immigrants will go on in the state.