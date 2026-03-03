Updated 3 March 2026 at 13:12 IST
CM Himanta Sarma Hits the Streets: Poll Agenda, Demographic Change Take Centre Stage In Assam Ahead of Polls
In a high-stakes exclusive interview ahead of the Assam elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlined his administration's core campaign pillars- managing the state’s shifting demographics and addressing future governance hurdles. Doubling down on his government's hardline stance, Sarma affirmed that the drive to evict illegal immigrant encroachers will continue unabated across the state.
Lakhimpur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is out on the streets of Assam seeking blessings from the people as BJP gets into campaign mode in the State with the Jana Ashirwad Yatra.
On the Day 3 of the Yatra in Lakhimpur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network.
In his first super exclusive interview ahead of the elections in the State, Chief Minister Himanta speaks about the poll agenda, demographic change of the State and the challenges ahead.
Adding further, he said, “I never expected such turnout. From 90-year-old to 6-7 year old toddler, all are coming out.”
CM Sarma also said that eviction of illegal encroachment by immigrants will go on in the state.
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 3 March 2026 at 12:51 IST