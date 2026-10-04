Violent Clash Erupts at Protest in Western Galilee

Tel Aviv: A violent confrontation erupted Saturday evening at a protest junction in Kabri in Israel’s Western Galilee. According to people at the scene, a vehicle approaching from Ma’alot stopped at the intersection, and the female driver allegedly shouted insults and accusations at protesters before attempting to drive toward demonstrators standing at a crosswalk.

Two passengers then reportedly exited the vehicle. One allegedly violently snatched an Israeli flag from a retiree, used the flagpole in an attempt to attack other protesters, and broke two additional flags. No physical injuries were reported, but the incident caused a disturbance at the scene.

Advertisement