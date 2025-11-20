Gen-Z Protests Makes A Comeback In Nepal - All You Need To Know

The GenZ protests made a comeback on the streets of Nepal's Bara district on Thursday, November 20, igniting tensions consecutively as fresh clashes between protestors and polic personnel took place early morning.

The ongoing protests in Nepal is taking place across the country, including its capital city Kathmandu have taken a violent tone with several cases of arson and ston-pelting coming to the fore.

With unrest intensifying in Simara, local authorities had to impose a curfew from 1.00 pm to 8.00 pm (local time) in an effort to contain the situation after Wednesday’s confrontation between the youths and CPN-UML personnel.

"Curfew has been reimposed following the clash with the police to bring the situation under control," assistant chief district officer Chhabiraman Subedi told ANI.

Tensions in Bara have been escalating since Wednesday, post UML (Unified Marxist Leninist) leaders prepared to visit the district ahead of the March 5, 2026 elections.

The unrest has raised concerns as hundreds of inmates still at large and a comparable number of weapons missing following the September uprising.

The situation intensified when Gen Z supporters were injured in a confrontation at Simara Chowk near the airport, making the group to file a complaint against six UML cadres.

Gen Z leader Samrat Upadhyay, 21, a resident of Simara in Bara, informed that a group of 10–12 youths had gathered peacefully when CPN-UML cadres allegedly attacked them, leaving seven injured, including himself.

"Thus, our demand is simple – arrest Mahesh Basnet and UML cadres who launched a brutal attack on us today, injuring at least seven of us. Bara will remain close until our demands are met," Upadhyay was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times.

Further, police later detained Ward Chair Dhan Bahadur Shrestha of Ward 2 and Ward Chair Kaimudin Ansari of Ward 6 of Jeetpursimara Sub-metropolitan City in connection with the earlier clashes.

As violence escalated near Simara Airport, police fired tear gas to disperse protestors, leading authorities to temporarily suspend airport operations.

The agitated Gen Z protesters have accused the police of failing to apprehend those named in their complaint related to Wednesday’s clash.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Karki said, “I have directed the Home Administration and security agencies to work with utmost restraint and preparation to maintain peace and order.”She added that her priority is to “ensure the safe movement of leaders of all political parties, and create a fair and fear-free environment for the elections," citing media reports.

Nepal remains in a fragile political transition following the September regime change, when nationwide protests forced then–prime minister and UML chairman KP Oli to resign.The two-day uprising left 76 people dead across the country.

What was supposed to be a retaliation towards the centre-imposed social media ban converted into a nations-wide protest driven by years of economic stagnation and entrenched corruption in the land ocked nation of 30 million.