Delhi 10/11 Terror Attack: NIA Arrests Four More Key Suspects in Delhi Red Fort Blast Case, Total Tally Rises to Six

NIA has arrested 4 more prime accused in the November 10 blast outside Delhi’s Red Fort, bringing the total number of arrests in the high-profile terror case to 6. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four more prime accused in the November 10 blast outside Delhi’s Red Fort, bringing the total number of arrests in the high-profile terror case to six. All four had earlier been held by the Jammu & Kashmir Police in connection with the Faridabad explosive recovery case and have now been formally taken into NIA custody.

The accused — Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian — were arrested in Srinagar on production orders issued by the Patiala House Court in Delhi. According to NIA investigators, they played a crucial role in planning and executing the attack that killed several people and left many others injured.

The agency had earlier taken two others into custody: Amir Rashid Ali, the registered owner of the vehicle used in the blast, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who allegedly provided technical support to the attackers. Both are currently being interrogated as part of efforts to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy in case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

The NIA, which took over the investigation soon after the attack on the instructions of the Union Home Ministry, is coordinating with multiple state police forces to identify and apprehend all members of the terror module behind the Delhi Red Fort blast.