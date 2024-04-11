Advertisement

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has been making waves with his endeavours in anti-ageing. The 46-year-old billionaire recently shared his remarkable journey, claiming to have reversed his epigenetic ageing by 5.1 years through his rigorous program dubbed Project Blueprint. Johnson, well-known for his social media presence, frequently imparts tips and hacks for managing the ageing process.

In a recent post on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Johnson unveiled a collage displaying his facial transformation over six years, featuring snapshots from 2018, 2023, and 2024. The images depict noticeable changes, with Johnson's cheeks and skin appearing tighter and more defined. He disclosed his investment of approximately $2 million (Rs 16.64 crore) annually into his anti-ageing regimen, emphasising its efficacy in reversing his age. Alongside the collage, he wrote, “Even my Face ID is confused. I’m transitioning.”

Advertisement

Even my Face ID is confused. I'm transitioning... pic.twitter.com/6AU5mtU5j6 — Zero /dd (@bryan_johnson) April 9, 2024

Johnson's post ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens, who expressed astonishment at his transformation. Commenting on the shift in hair colour, one user speculated, “Interesting shift with the hair colour; your body must have gotten a better supply of minerals for that to happen. Very cool!” Another user lamented the challenge of distinguishing cosmetic changes from underlying biological shifts, stating, “Mine are trending in a similar direction although it’s frustrating that cosmetic changes confound underlying bio changes, removing the ability to isolate how much the latter is helping.”

Advertisement

The viral post has garnered a staggering 38 lakh views on X, further cementing Johnson's influence in the realm of anti-ageing.

Notably, he has recently introduced the Blueprint Stack, a component of his nutrition routine, comprising eight tablets, snake oil, 67 potent medicines, and 400 calories, priced at $343 (approximately Rs 28,000).

