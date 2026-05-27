Viral 'Donald Trump' Buffalo Escapes The Knife: How Stardom Saved The Golden-Haired Animal From Eid Sacrifice In Bangladesh

Dhaka: A last-minute intervention by the Bangladesh government has spared a buffalo from going under the knife on Eid al-Adha as part of the qurbani (sacrifice) ritual. The development came as the buffalo, nicknamed ‘Donald Trump’, gained stardom for sharing an uncanny resemblance with US President Donald Trump.

The 700 kg pink-skinned albino buffalo with a golden tuft of hair has been drawing huge crowd at a local farm in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, due to its albino skin and hairstyle that resembles the iconic mane of the President.

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has now ordered that the animal should not be sacrificed, citing security concerns and the unusual level of public attention around it.

Following the intervention, officials decided that the buyer would be refunded and the buffalo would be shifted to the national zoo in Dhaka. A Home Ministry official said the decision was taken after videos of the animal went viral and people began travelling from different places to see it.

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"At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due ​to security concerns and the unusual level of ​public interest," a ministry official said.

The buffalo was bought by farm owner Ziauddin Mridha from a cattle market around 10 months ago.

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He told The Business Standard that his younger brother jokingly named the buffalo 'Donald Trump' after seeing the hair on its head.

Mridha added, "It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked."

A visitor joked that the calm and polite nature of the buffalo "definitely" does not match the temperament of Trump.

As per local reports, the buffalo was fed a nutritious diet consisting of corn, soybean, and bran, contributing to its enormous size and healthy appearance.

The buffalo was sold to a new owner for Tk550 per kg (₹430 per kg) ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, in which animals are sacrificed. However, ‘Donald Trump’ buffalo will now not be sacrificed, the man who bought him will be refunded and the animal would get a new home at the national zoo in Dhaka.

Reacting to the fate of the buffalo, a netizen commented, “Donald Trump was born to keep one buffalo alive on the other side of the world. You never know how your fate will crisscross with another entity's.”