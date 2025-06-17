Up For Interpretation: Giorgia Meloni's Viral Eye-Roll To Macron | Watch

Meloni and Macron in the viral moment during the 51st G7 Summit in Alberta. | Image: X

Kananaskis: Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni left quite an impression at the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis when she was seen rolling her eyes during a hushed conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The moment, caught on camera, has gone viral online.

Seated next to each other during the round table conference focused on trade, security and tech cooperation at the summit, Macron was seen whispering to Meloni with his hand covering his mouth as US President Donald Trump was speaking.

She gave the French President a thumbs up, but moments later, he leaned in to whisper again. Meloni listened, visibly unimpressed, and when he was done, she let out a dramatic eye roll, a moment that was quickly captured by the cameras in the room.

Social Media Reacts To Eye-Roll

The clip has spread like wildfire on social media, with X buzzing with reactions.

Many users praised her unfiltered expression, with one person commenting, "The G7 is off to such a good start. Meloni is awesome; she can't hide her disdain for the globalist elite."

Another quipped, “Whatever Macron said had Meloni looking like, ‘What is this guy on?’”

This moment has sparked immediate speculation about what Macron whispered to her. There are many conspiracies about this viral moment online but neither leader has commented, leaving the ‘eye-roll’ up for interpretation.

Donald Trump left the G-7 Summit on Monday night, a full day ahead of schedule stating that the reason was the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran. “I have to be back as soon as I can”, said the American President