Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, completed 20 years at the company, and for this, he shared a small and emotional post on his Instagram account. Moreover, in this post, he shared his journey over the past 20 years.

In this post, he also shared an image in which there are some balloons, with two balloons making 20. It also has a lava lamp on which “Congratulations on 20 years” were written to mark Pichai's 20th year at the company.

Watch the viral post:

He wrote in his post, “April 26, 2004 was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then - technology, the number of people who use our products … my hair.”

“What hasn’t changed - the thrill I get from working at this amazing company. 20 years in, I’m still feeling lucky,” he further added.

Soon after posting, the post went viral and garnered 1.7 lakh likes and close to 1500 comments.

Reactions of people in comments:

One user made a humorous comment on the post and said, “I cannot decide which achievement is greater, 20 years in all the technological improvements you've brought or the fact that you haven't gone bald after 20 years in tech.”

“Your hair decreased, but Google’s revenue increased,” said another one.

“Bud’s been working in the company for 20 years; no wonder they made him the CEO. And here I can’t stay at one place for more than two years.”

“Happy Anniversary! And congratulations to you, hair the hard work is visible.”