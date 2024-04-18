Updated April 18th, 2024 at 16:45 IST
Time Lapse Video Of Dubai Rainstorm Goes Viral, Sky Turned Green Like CGI Effect
Dubai faces unprecedented rainfall causing floods, halting airport operations, and a viral video capturing a green sky phenomenon emerges.
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Dubai is one of the most advanced cities in the world and is also known for its infrastructure and skyscrapers. But recently, the hi-tech city has been facing record-breaking rainfall and floods. A rainstorm hit the city of Dubai on April 15, 16, and 17. It caused heavy rain and surpassed the average annual rainfall in a few days. Further, this rainfall caused floods, which stopped the city and also halted the operation of Dubai International Airport. A few days ago, a report stated that Dubai’s airport was one of the busiest airports in the world last year, and this rain will cause a lot of harm.
This was the heaviest rainfall the UAE has seen in the last 75 years, and it has almost stopped everything in the city. The state-run weather agency of the UAE has declared this one “a historic weather event.”
Advertisement
The videos coming from the city have no end, but one time-lapse video taken from a balcony shows how the clouds covered the whole city and then rain started pouring. And the amazingly weird thing in this video was when the sky in Dubai turned green in the storm. This time-lapse viral video looks like it is CGI, or this clip has been taken straight from a sci-fi movie.
Watch The Viral Video:
The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, and the caption says, “Sky Turns GREEN In DUBAI!
Advertisement
Actual footage from the storm in #Dubai today.”
The video has gotten 1.4 lakh views and has been shared multiple times.
Advertisement
People in the comment section are sharing their experiences about the incident. One user said, “Maybe some unexpected consequences of cloud seeding.”
Another user said, “For a long time now. Dubai has been trying to perform weather miracle. I think they just got it.”
“Yea. Green sky isn't good. Usually means large hail, high winds, and tornadoes where I live here in tornado ally,” said a third one.
Advertisement
Published April 18th, 2024 at 14:16 IST