Advertisement

Dubai is one of the most advanced cities in the world and is also known for its infrastructure and skyscrapers. But recently, the hi-tech city has been facing record-breaking rainfall and floods. A rainstorm hit the city of Dubai on April 15, 16, and 17. It caused heavy rain and surpassed the average annual rainfall in a few days. Further, this rainfall caused floods, which stopped the city and also halted the operation of Dubai International Airport. A few days ago, a report stated that Dubai’s airport was one of the busiest airports in the world last year, and this rain will cause a lot of harm.

This was the heaviest rainfall the UAE has seen in the last 75 years, and it has almost stopped everything in the city. The state-run weather agency of the UAE has declared this one “a historic weather event.”

Advertisement

The videos coming from the city have no end, but one time-lapse video taken from a balcony shows how the clouds covered the whole city and then rain started pouring. And the amazingly weird thing in this video was when the sky in Dubai turned green in the storm. This time-lapse viral video looks like it is CGI, or this clip has been taken straight from a sci-fi movie.

Sky Turns GREEN In DUBAI!



Actual footage from the storm in #Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/x8kQe85Lto — Mister J. - مسٹر جے (@Angryman_J)

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, and the caption says, “Sky Turns GREEN In DUBAI!

Advertisement

Actual footage from the storm in #Dubai today.”

The video has gotten 1.4 lakh views and has been shared multiple times.

Advertisement

People in the comment section are sharing their experiences about the incident. One user said, “Maybe some unexpected consequences of cloud seeding.”

Maybe some unexpected consequences of cloud seeding. — Rid of Rad (@RidofRad)

Another user said, “For a long time now. Dubai has been trying to perform weather miracle. I think they just got it.”

For a long time now. Dubai has been trying to perform weather miracle. I think they just got it. — Dond🥇💥 (@NwabudeDaniel2)

“Yea. Green sky isn't good. Usually means large hail, high winds, and tornadoes where I live here in tornado ally,” said a third one.

Yea. Green sky isn't good. Usually means large hail, high winds, and tornadoes where I live here in tornado ally. — Lee Mauser (@LeeMauser)