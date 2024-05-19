Advertisement

A captivating spectacle unfolded in the skies over Spain and Portugal on Saturday evening as a meteor streaked through the night, creating a dazzling display of blue and green light. Early reports indicate the meteor was visible from hundreds of kilometres away, leading to widespread excitement and awe among observers.

The celestial event was captured in several videos shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. One particularly notable clip showed a woman dancing in the street, her performance unexpectedly outscored by the brilliant flash of the meteor up in the sky. Other footage featured scenes from music festivals and gatherings of people on hillsides, all captivated by the meteor’s stunning passage.

In one video, a car travelling along a highway in Portugal recorded the meteor as a white line that suddenly flared into blue before continuing its journey across the sky. The dramatic sight prompted Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, to exclaim, “This is insane.”

Watch the viral video:

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption, "UNREAL!! MASSIVE Meteor sighting over Portugal!

To see a streak like this is a once in a lifetime event!

No word on whether it hit earth and become a Meteorite!

Also seen for Hundreds of miles!

Wow!!"

The Portuguese Civil Defense agency has confirmed a meteorite fell in the town of Pinheir. pic.twitter.com/tkQ7RrKPxK — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg)

There is speculation about the meteor’s landing location, with early reports suggesting it may have come down near the town of Castro Daire or possibly closer to Pinheiro. These two locations are approximately 309 kilometres apart, indicating the meteor's path was extensive.

Social media erupted with reactions to the event. One Reddit user marvelled at the brightness and speculated on the meteor's composition: “Wow this was impressive, so bright! From the colour it seems to be made of magnesium.” Another user expressed scepticism, noting, “Same month as the aurora borealis. Why are all these once in a lifetime events happening so close to each other? Makes you wonder if the solar eclipse was a warning.” Amid the wonder and speculation, some comments took a humorous turn, with one user quipping, “That’s no meteor, that’s Optimus Prime.”

The meteor’s extraordinary display has left many in awe, with one social media user summing up the sentiment: “Legit!!! A once in a lifetime sight.”

