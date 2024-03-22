×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Viral Video: Elephant Attacks Safari Tourist Truck In South Africa | WATCH

A video has surfaced on social media showing an elephant who attacked a jungle safari truck full of tourists in South Africa's Pilanesberg National Park.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Elephant attacks safari truck in South Africa, video viral
Elephant attacks safari truck in South Africa, video viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media today showing an elephant who attacked a jungle safari truck full of tourists.

The viral video is from South Africa, shows an elephant repeatedly lifting a safari truck. According to social media post, the incident occurred in Pilanesberg National Park on Monday.

In an image shared on social media platform X, tourists taking cover between the seats inside the safari vehicle. In the viral video, the driver can be heard shouting.

safari visitors hiding in the truck

The viral elephant video has different angle showing how elephant came closer, attacked and lifted the safari truck.

One video shared by @AfricaInFocus_ on social media X, has a long shot showing how elephant attacked the safari truck. The video comes with a caption, “An elephant attacks tourist truck in South Africa.”

There is one more video which appeared on social media shared by @githii, which has a closer look of the elephant attack. This video post has a caption which says, “Giant elephant vs a safari vehicle in South Africa.”

The video is going viral on social media, with over 34.2K Views. It scares and gives goose bumps to the viewers.

The viewers in the comment section are expressing their views. One viewer writes, “Those people in the back just kept on chit chatting like another day, and then her face was looking nope.” Another viewer writes, “Listen carefully. They’re praying”.

screengrab of comment section

 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 18:25 IST

ViralWorld News

