Advertisement

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media today showing an elephant who attacked a jungle safari truck full of tourists.

The viral video is from South Africa, shows an elephant repeatedly lifting a safari truck. According to social media post, the incident occurred in Pilanesberg National Park on Monday.

Advertisement

In an image shared on social media platform X, tourists taking cover between the seats inside the safari vehicle. In the viral video, the driver can be heard shouting.

safari visitors hiding in the truck

The viral elephant video has different angle showing how elephant came closer, attacked and lifted the safari truck.

Advertisement

One video shared by @AfricaInFocus_ on social media X, has a long shot showing how elephant attacked the safari truck. The video comes with a caption, “An elephant attacks tourist truck in South Africa.”

An elephant attacks a tourist truck in South Africa 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/BX8typkcUq — Africa In Focus (@AfricaInFocus_) March 19, 2024

There is one more video which appeared on social media shared by @githii, which has a closer look of the elephant attack. This video post has a caption which says, “Giant elephant vs a safari vehicle in South Africa.”

Giant elephant vs a safari vehicle in South Africa pic.twitter.com/2onzFajYos — Githii (@githii) March 19, 2024

The video is going viral on social media, with over 34.2K Views. It scares and gives goose bumps to the viewers.

The viewers in the comment section are expressing their views. One viewer writes, “Those people in the back just kept on chit chatting like another day, and then her face was looking nope.” Another viewer writes, “Listen carefully. They’re praying”.

Advertisement

screengrab of comment section