Viral News: A beautiful viral video has surfaced on social media showcases a giant hippo eating whole watermelon in on go.

The viral video shared by @gunsnrosesgirl3 on social media X comes with a caption that says, ‘Hippo having a snack.’

We are not sure about the exact location where the viral video was shot, but it seems like it is somewhere in the zoo.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Hippo having a snack

pic.twitter.com/rYmW8ZEU2o — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3)

Netizens in the comment section seem to surprised with the Hippo's biting power, expressing their thoughts on the viral video.

One viewer says, ‘Damn, this thing will crush bones!’. Another user says, ‘Imagine getting crushed by that.’

One more user wrote, ‘The bite force of a hippopotamus is about 1,800 psi, equivalent to 8,100 Newtons, making it one of the strongest among mammals, second only to crocodiles in its environment.’

