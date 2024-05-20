Updated May 20th, 2024 at 19:10 IST
Viral Video: Hippo Eating Whole Watermelon Like A Piece Of Cake | WATCH
A viral video has surfaced on social media showcases a giant hippo eating whole watermelon in on go, watch more
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Viral News: A beautiful viral video has surfaced on social media showcases a giant hippo eating whole watermelon in on go.
The viral video shared by @gunsnrosesgirl3 on social media X comes with a caption that says, ‘Hippo having a snack.’
Advertisement
We are not sure about the exact location where the viral video was shot, but it seems like it is somewhere in the zoo.
Watch Viral Video Here:
Advertisement
Netizens in the comment section seem to surprised with the Hippo's biting power, expressing their thoughts on the viral video.
Advertisement
One viewer says, ‘Damn, this thing will crush bones!’. Another user says, ‘Imagine getting crushed by that.’
One more user wrote, ‘The bite force of a hippopotamus is about 1,800 psi, equivalent to 8,100 Newtons, making it one of the strongest among mammals, second only to crocodiles in its environment.’
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published May 20th, 2024 at 19:10 IST