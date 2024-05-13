Viral Video: Leopard Hunting Deer, Wild Encounter Caught On Camera | WATCH

Advertisement

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media that shows a wild encounter between a deer and a Leopard.

The viral video shows how a leopard slowly moves towards his target, which is a deer in this video, and charges towards him at the right moment.

The video shared by @EfsoSahne on social media platform X is now going viral. The viral video also comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘This hunt is top tier.’

The entire video not only showcases the skill set mother nature gives to a leopard but also shows the basic instinct of the nature which could be forgiving and brutal at the same time.

Watch Viral Video Here:

This hunt is top tier 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z7FvpdzDqJ — Nadir Ç. (@EfsoSahne)

The viral video post shared on X on may 12, 2024 at 11:01 AM and has grossed over 105.7K Views so far and counting.

The netizens on the other hand seems amazed by the Leopard's top tier hunting skills, speaking their thoughts out in the comment section.

One comment says, ‘Food is ready’, another comment says, ‘Lesson of the day, trust your gut feeling’.

One more user says, ‘Smart cat. The deer was blinded by the light. Impossible to look into the shadow when the sun is in your face.’

