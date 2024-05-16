Viral Video: Man Falls On Floor As Ground Staff Removes Step Ladder Sparks Debate

Advertisement

A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a ground staff member of the Indonesian airlines fell from an aircraft after two workers removed the stepladder just before the moment he was walking out of the plane. The video was posted on the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), and it was captured on a camera.

The man was seen wearing the bright jacket, which indicates that he is a member of the ground staff. He was talking to someone inside the plane and was just going to step out of the plane and onto the stepladder, only to find that he would land straight on the floor. Two staff members unexpectedly remove the stepladder from the front doors of the aircraft. As the man fell to the ground, the men turned back and saw him after he fell down, and the sheets he was holding were flying in the air.

Watch the video:

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that says, “Shocking video received on WhatsApp -

Warning ⚠️ ⛔️ alarming visuals of a staffer falling of a plane #aviation #avgeek #plane #shocking

Incident occurred in Indonesia with Transnusa airlines & Jas Airport services.”

Someone in the comments wrote that the staff person was getting treatment and there was no serious injuries.

A man who was standing near the plane recorded everything in the phone camera.

People’s reactions in the comments:

“How did they remove the stepladder without (aircraft) door close? Isn't that basic SOP!

This is the worst nightmare for any ground staff/crew.”

“Prima facie airlines staffer seems to be at fault because he was not alert & failed to notice that the ladder has moved away from the aircraft.”

“I never understand how people are there at the right time in the right place to record such incidents.”

“This is concerning on what protocols this team would follow while inspecting the plane and engine when they did not bother a basic head count or signal before removing the ladder.”

“Just one thought, why this guy shooting the video didn’t warned him on time?”