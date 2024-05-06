Advertisement

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media that shows a man who went fishing and caught an alligator instead.

The viral video shared by @TheFigen_ on social media X comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘He didn't expect this!’.

In the viral video, a man can be seen fishing at the riverside, and to his surprise, an alligator comes out of the water along with a fish. It is very much possible that the alligator was also chasing the same fish caught by the man.

The alligator, who seems to be chasing the same fish, comes out of the water in the very next scene, and the frightened man starts to run away.

The alligator chases both man and fish to some extent and stops after a while. Another interesting thing caught on camera is that another man seems to be sitting relaxed on a table at the side.

Watch Viral Video Here:

He didn't expect this! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7hvOvRiKKn — Figen (@TheFigen_)

The viral alligator video is grabbing the attention of the netizens who are commenting in the section below. One comment says, ‘Hahaha! It chased him for taking his fish’.

Another user says, ‘You have to be ready for anything’.

The entire viral video is scary and sends shivers through the spines of the viewers.

